Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 633,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.