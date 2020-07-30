Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

