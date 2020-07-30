Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($18.70) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $3,947,500.00. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $986,875.00.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

