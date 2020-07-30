LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

LOGC opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.65. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

