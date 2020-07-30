Head-To-Head Analysis: Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) versus Immune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IMUN)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Soligenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Soligenix and Immune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $4.60 million 14.35 -$9.36 million ($0.48) -4.75 Immune Therapeutics $110,000.00 0.09 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Immune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soligenix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Soligenix and Immune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soligenix currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Soligenix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -351.69% -542.83% -174.30% Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -31,080.36%

Summary

Soligenix beats Immune Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric Crohn's disease and acute radiation enteritis. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of emerging and/or antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatments for cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, and autoimmune and immune disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops methionine enkephalin IRT-101, a small synthetic pentapeptide; and low-dose naltrexone IRT-103, an opioid receptor antagonist that stimulates and/or regulates the immune system to treat a range of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis; immune disorders, such as Crohn's disease and cancer; and viral infections comprising HIV/AIDS. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

