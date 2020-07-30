Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Up 5.4% Following Strong Earnings

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $37.51, approximately 899,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 476,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Century Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

