Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Up 5.4% Following Strong Earnings

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $37.51, approximately 899,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 476,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.
The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Century Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.
About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
