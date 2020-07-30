Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.47, 1,603,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,029,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Specifically, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 132,560 shares of company stock valued at $812,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

