RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) rose 5.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 2,771,874 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,577,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RPC by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in RPC by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

