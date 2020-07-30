Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $12.14, approximately 3,187,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 1,375,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 11.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Hawaiian by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Hawaiian by 3.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

