Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $12.68, 1,097,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 577,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 51.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $649.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.