Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 15% After Earnings Miss

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.63, approximately 792,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 326,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $151.69 million for the quarter.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

TCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.