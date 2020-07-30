Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.87. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,942,156 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

