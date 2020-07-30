Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.54, but opened at $38.27. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 15,922,116 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. CSFB increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.