Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.54, but opened at $38.27. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 15,922,116 shares traded.
The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. CSFB increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.
Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.