Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $19.19. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 5,419,415 shares.

The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.59). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 183,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.