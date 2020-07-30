SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.81, but opened at $56.40. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 4,011,380 shares.

The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,712,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after acquiring an additional 593,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

