Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $279.36, but opened at $267.12. Spotify shares last traded at $262.21, with a volume of 3,955,863 shares.

The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.43). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. CSFB upped their target price on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 10,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.58.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

