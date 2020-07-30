Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.44, but opened at $44.60. Bunge shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 2,377,109 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $2.56. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,515,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after acquiring an additional 521,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400,675 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 369,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 721.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 313,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.81.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

