Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Trading 5.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.00, 673,948 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,209,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 117,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $889,391.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,691,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 713,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,936. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTI. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

