Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Strong Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14, approximately 188,182 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 202,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

DCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 70.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

About Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.