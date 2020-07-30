First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Strong Earnings

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) rose 6.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.84, approximately 180,912 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 176,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens raised shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $91,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Busey by 75.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Busey by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.