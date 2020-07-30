Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the average volume of 480 call options.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after acquiring an additional 608,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.