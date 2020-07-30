Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.80, approximately 410,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 761,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

