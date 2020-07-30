Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,406 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,595% compared to the average daily volume of 319 put options.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $10,120,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $23,036,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $801.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

