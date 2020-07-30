Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,191 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical volume of 421 put options.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.