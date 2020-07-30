PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Trading Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.42, 355,077 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 839% from the average session volume of 37,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%.
PRGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.
The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.
PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.
