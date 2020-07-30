PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Trading Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.42, 355,077 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 839% from the average session volume of 37,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.