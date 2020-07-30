Stock Traders Buy High Volume of eBay Put Options (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 65,660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,914 put options.

EBAY stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.