Investors Buy Large Volume of Inseego Call Options (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,366 call options.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $294,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $477,673 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Inseego by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inseego by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

INSG stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.