Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Asante Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 39,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,941% compared to the typical volume of 1,950 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

PUMP stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

