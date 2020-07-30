Qurate Retail Inc Series A Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the average volume of 1,456 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,539,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 204,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 189,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

