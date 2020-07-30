Warner Music Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,923 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the average daily volume of 953 put options.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $266,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $468,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $6,663,000.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

