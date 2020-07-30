American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.98. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $786,430,000 after buying an additional 103,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

