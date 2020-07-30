FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Aphria Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aphria in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

APHA stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aphria by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Aphria by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.