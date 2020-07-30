Investors Purchase Large Volume of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Call Options (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,573% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $196,628.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,474.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $390,899.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,969 shares of company stock worth $1,123,906. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDD opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $559.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

