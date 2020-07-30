SunTrust Banks Weighs in on CrossFirst Bankshares’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE CFB opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

In other news, Director Mason King acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $19,480 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

