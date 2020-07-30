Denny’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,008 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the typical volume of 153 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

DENN stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,101,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 47,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 151.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 72,221 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

