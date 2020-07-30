Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,332 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,537% compared to the average daily volume of 27 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 704,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ODT stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

