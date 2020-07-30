First Financial Bankshares Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $43,964,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 121,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.38 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,405.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,456.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

