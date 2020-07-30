FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
FITB opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
