FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

FITB opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

