FY2020 EPS Estimates for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Increased by Analyst

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunomedics in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMMU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 3.36. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after acquiring an additional 232,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,155 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,794,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

