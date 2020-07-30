FY2020 EPS Estimates for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunomedics in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMMU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 3.36. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after acquiring an additional 232,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,155 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,794,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Earnings History and Estimates for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Financial Bankshares Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
First Financial Bankshares Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Immunomedics, Inc. Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Immunomedics, Inc. Increased by Analyst
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pool Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pool Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
General Electric Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds
General Electric Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds
Financial Institutions Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows
Financial Institutions Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report