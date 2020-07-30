Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pool Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $313.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.83. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 11.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Pool by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

