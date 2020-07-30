General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted General Electric’s score:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.59 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

