Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Financial Institutions’ ranking:

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,058 shares of company stock worth $185,142. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.