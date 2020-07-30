BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.67

News coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 705 ($8.68) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.69) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($7.83).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 476.90 ($5.87) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 494.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

