Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the year.

SCHN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.33 million, a PE ratio of 170.29 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

