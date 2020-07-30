Yamana Gold Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$478.58 million during the quarter.

YRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

YRI stock opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.08. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

