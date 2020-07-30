FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veoneer in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Veoneer by 42.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veoneer by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.