Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Earnings History for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

