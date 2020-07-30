Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.74 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,369,140.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,173 shares of company stock worth $2,835,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

