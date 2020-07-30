Servicemaster Global (SERV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Servicemaster Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SERV stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

