Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

